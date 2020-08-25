Aleksander William Bunting Travis



Aleksander William Bunting Travis (Alek), 18, passed away on August 19, in a hiking accident. In everything he did, Alek did it with passion, with care for others, and with his entire being. He loved nature—from the frogs, salamanders and snakes in his backyard, to the big animals of Africa. His lifelong loves were Legos, Godzilla, making movies, playing goalie in ice hockey, learning about history and drawing maps, and debating about politics (or just for the sake of arguing). He was never afraid to challenge anyone on the right or left if they didn't know their facts. From 2015, he was an original "Bernie Bro" and relished trying to convince people why we needed universal health care. He was definitely not a fan of our current president and was looking forward to seeing big positive change in the world come November.



Despite all that he loved, Alek grappled with depression in junior and senior years. He found his true calling in music and was never without his headphones. Alek threw himself into electric guitar, playing and writing music with his band. He loved the sense of community, that everyone made their contribution, and that the concept of talent was exclusionary and negligible compared to dedication and feeling. The support of his brother and sister, his therapist, teachers, numerous friends, and his music all helped him climb out of his depression and his last day was pretty much his perfect day. He played the guitar with his band for hours, with the last song they played being his favorite "More than a Feeling." He then went on a hike with his buddies—the two things he loved most.



His brother Jack, sister Kate, parents Beth and Alex, grandma Mabel, many relatives, especially Aunt Marianna, Uncle Alan, and cousins Marina, Karista and Elena, dogs Red and Jubs, and everyone who knew and loved him will miss his exceptionally big heart. He unfailingly tried to help people and stand up for others, whether through the internet or by taking part in protests as an activist for social justice and human rights. But as much as all the beauty he brought with his music and all the good he tried to do, we will miss most his amazing sense of humor, his spot-on ability to do impressions and quote movie lines, his absolutely ridiculous laugh, his ability to give everyone nicknames (that usually stuck forever), and his very quick mind. He was a goofball: the kid who was 12 before making it through a meal without falling off his chair, the kid who cracked way too many jokes with his friends in class, the goalie who danced his way through the handshake line, and the one you'd hear howling with his friends on video games late at night. He was the one who kept us all laughing. He would hate this whole obituary (especially this next part), but he was the most passionate person we know and we will remember him and love him by trying to live our lives a little more like he did. Be uncompromising on what is really important, work hard for what you believe in, and most importantly, live and play your own truth every waking moment of the day. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor to the Ithaca City School District, 400 Lake Street, Ithaca, NY 14850 Attn: ICSD Treasurer. All donations will benefit the LACS Music department, which helped him and gave him sanctuary when he needed it most. Donations may also be made to them via this link to PayPal. His family will also be building a new pond to remember him in the presence of the nature he loved. Please contact for more information.









