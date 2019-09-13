Services
Shurtleff Funeral Home
103 Lincoln Avenue
Groton, NY 13073
(607) 898-3577
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Aletha J. Grant


1935 - 2019
Aletha J. Grant Obituary
Aletha J. Grant

Groton - Aletha Jane Grant, 84, of Groton, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Syracuse.

Aletha was born Jan. 23, 1935 in Locke, a daughter of the late Clyde and Florence (Mosher) Dann. She was retired from Smith-Corona after working for over 40 years in assembly. She had worked for Dr. Ralph Bregman, DDS in earlier years, and for Tyler Cleaners in Cortland after her career with Corona ended.

Aletha is survived by two sons, Cory (Lynne) of Apex, NC, and Steven of Groton, two granddaughters, Angela Grant of NC, and Valarie Grant of Washington, DC, her sister, Frances Evener of Groton, and many nieces & nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Adrian M. Grant, in 2010, by three sisters, Ione Bresnan, Clytia Swartwood, and Sharon Bell, and by three brothers, Carlton, Melvin, and Clyde Dann Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Sunday, (Sept. 15) at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Avenue, Groton. Interment will be in Groton Rural Cemetery. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary of Carrington-Fuller Post 800, 307 Main St., Groton.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
