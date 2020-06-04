Alexander (Alex) Sczepanski



Danby - Alexander (Alex) Sczepanski has passed from this life. A lifetime resident of Danby, New York, he was born June 1, 1936 at home. Under the care of Hospice he died at home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 with family by his side.



Alex was the third child of the late Mike and Josephine Sczepanski. A 1955 graduate of Ithaca High School, Alex spent his life working the land on the family farm and milking cows for over 60 years. He was a skilled mechanic and enjoyed woodworking and jigsaw puzzles in his spare time, as well as listening to country music. He danced with the Square-A-Naders in his earlier days. A quiet, strong and sometimes stubborn man who was also known as Ben, Percy, and Heart by family and friends, Alex would gladly help anyone, never expecting anything in return.



Alex loved farming the land and spent many enjoyable hours hunting and fishing with friends especially Milt Greene, Don Coon, Ralph Canfield and Ed Angers, all of whom predeceased him.



In addition to his parents, Alex was predeceased by a sister, Helen Greene and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Alex is survived by brothers Walter, Frank, John (Mary Nelsen), and James (Linda Mosher), and sisters Eleanor Angers, Genevieve Sanford, Margaret Kraft (Joseph) and Shirley Shields (Thomas). One aunt, Evelyn Wilson also survives him, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Particularly close to Alex and earning special gratitude from the family is his niece Connie Sczepanski who provided loving care to him during his illness and final days.



Bangs Funeral home is assisting the family.



At Alex's request, there will be a family celebration of his life later in the summer.



Donations can be made in honor of Alex to: Hospicare of Ithaca, The Danby Food Pantry, or The Danby Volunteer Fire Company.









