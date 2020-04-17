|
Alexandra C. "Sandy" Lipsky
Ithaca - Alexandra C. "Sandy" Lipsky, 79, of Ithaca, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 in the Beechtree Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born on July 30, 1940 in Bethlehem, PA, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Alexandra Chapko.
On June 9 1962, she married her high school sweetheart, David B. Lipsky, at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bethlehem, PA.
After earning her Associates Degree in Liberal Arts from Manor College in Fox Chase, PA in 1960, she accepted a job in the legal department at Bethlehem Steel Corporation in Bethlehem, PA. After marrying David, she transferred to the Boston office of the Bethlehem Steel Corporation when David was a graduate student at MIT. In January 1969, her husband accepted a faculty position at the School of Industrial and Labor Relations at Cornell University, and David and Sandy moved to Ithaca, NY. In 1970, she accepted a position as an archivist in the Division of Rare Manuscripts & Collections at Cornell University Library System. In 1992, the collection was moved to the new Carl A. Kroch Library where Sandy worked until her retirement in 2002.
When Professor Lipsky became the dean of the ILR School in 1988, Sandy served as the hostess of many ILR functions and parties. She always very much loved these activities.
Sandy enjoyed reading about history and doing needlepoint. She enjoyed cooking and was a fantastic cook. She also enjoyed shopping and had a good eye for a bargain. Being true movie fans, she and her husband loved going to the movies and watching TCM together. Sandy will forever be remembered for her humor, her wit and how much fun she was to be with.
Professor Lipsky would like to thank the staff of the Beechtree Nursing and Rehabilitation for the care that Sandy received during her stay in the home and the many friends who have offered condolences on her passing.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020