Alexandra (Sandy) Larkin
Alexandra (Sandy) Larkin

Ithaca - Alexandra (Sandy) Larkin, age 75, died on November 20, 2020 of natural causes at her home in Ithaca. She was born in Manhattan on June 22, 1945 to Gus and Daisy Flagg, and lived in Boston and Philadelphia before moving to Tompkins County in 1976.

Sandy was a warm and outgoing person. She was quick to make friends wherever she went and was deeply involved in Ithaca's recovery community. Before retiring, she had worked in nursing, education, and the nonprofit sector. In retirement, she loved visiting her family, having coffee with friends, volunteering, and relaxing at home with a good book or crossword puzzle.

Sandy was a compassionate soul who exuded sunshine of the spirit. She was empathetic, non-judgmental, and eager to support others through their times of difficulty. She faced emotional and physical challenges of her own throughout her life, and as she aged, but she was a positive person who felt life's richness and saw the good in others. Sandy was deeply spiritual, which provided her with comfort and guidance.

She never forgot a birthday, was an excellent correspondent, had an effervescent smile for all. She could often be seen bopping to music only she could hear, or heard humming her own tune. Literally. She made the best granola anyone ever tasted, never the same twice and always infused with love.

Sandy is survived by her children Elizabeth, Sarah, and Daniel, daughters-in-law Vanessa Ross and Amie Larkin, and grandchildren Miles, Natasha, Willa, Amyyon, and Sam.

Her life will be celebrated once all can safely come together for a post-Covid memorial service, hopefully in late spring or early summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loaves & Fishes at https://loaves.org/.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ithaca Cremation Service
110 S Geneva St
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 274-7544
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
Sandy was one of the kindest persons I'd ever met. Will miss her greatly.
JOyce
Friend
November 24, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Alexandra’s passing. I was her hairstylist and always enjoyed our chats about books, her family , whom she adored and spoke so fondly of, and travels. I will miss her.She truly was a kind and thoughtful person. My deepest sincere sympathies go out to her family.
Denny Grout
Friend
