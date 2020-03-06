|
Alfred Albert Schoneman Jr.
McGraw - Alfred Albert Schoneman Jr., 88, of Route 41, McGraw, NY, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 at the Le Roy Village Green in Le Roy, NY.
Alfred was born June 5, 1931 in Candor, NY, a son of the late Alfred Schoneman Sr. and the late Daisy Warburton Schoneman Feher.
He was employed at Ithaca Gun, Cornell University, and then for 38 years at Grange League Federation-GLF (Agway) in Cortland, NY until his retirement. Married for 66 years to his best friend, Georgia, they enjoyed camping, dancing, bowling and their winter home in Tavares, Florida for over 20 years. Being together and enjoying their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren were their greatest joy.
Alfred will be remembered for his calm demeanor, fishing/hunting stories, unique sense of humor and his membership in the Loyal Order of Moose since 1968.
He is survived by his daughter, Dixie (Donald) Hobart of Le Roy, NY; daughter Penny Schoneman (Joe Wood) of McGraw, NY; his son Randy (Lisa) Schoneman of Crystal River, FL and his brother, Donald (Dolores) Schoneman of Candor, NY. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren, Kim (Andy) Carmichael, Kyle (Jenna) Hobart, Korinne (Mike) Anderson and Kari (Rick) Horne along with 11 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Of special note are life-long friends Pete (Jean) Ferris and Al Hawk and Jan Stisser.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife Georgia, sisters Betty and Doris, and brother Carl.
Interment will be at the Groton Rural Cemetery and a celebration of life will be scheduled in the spring.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the Le Roy Village Green for their exceptional loving care of their Dad and grandfather.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , in memory of his loving wife, Georgia.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020