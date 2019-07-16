Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
Alfred Nazer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Nazer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred P. Nazer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred P. Nazer Obituary
Alfred P. Nazer

- - Alfred P. Nazer, 92, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Cayuga Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was born in Ithaca on September 10, 1926 to the late Joseph and Anna Nagy Nazer.

A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather Al is survived by his wife of 71 years, Nora Powers Nazer; his sons, Paul (Toni) Nazer, David (Corky) Nazer and Terry (Diane) Nazer; his grandsons, Michael (Janice) Nazer and Christopher (Claire Powell) Nazer and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his daughter, Nancy Nazer and his brothers and sisters.

Al was a veteran of the United States Army serving with the 1 st Cavalry Division during World War II and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service after a 35 year career at the Ithaca Post Office. Al enjoyed a full life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Dan McMullen on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10 am at the Immaculate Conception Church. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the mass beginning at 9 am. Interment in the Queen of Peace Mausoleum will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Al's memory may be made to a charitable organization on one's choice. www.bangsfuneralhome.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now