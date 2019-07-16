|
Alfred P. Nazer
- - Alfred P. Nazer, 92, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Cayuga Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was born in Ithaca on September 10, 1926 to the late Joseph and Anna Nagy Nazer.
A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather Al is survived by his wife of 71 years, Nora Powers Nazer; his sons, Paul (Toni) Nazer, David (Corky) Nazer and Terry (Diane) Nazer; his grandsons, Michael (Janice) Nazer and Christopher (Claire Powell) Nazer and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his daughter, Nancy Nazer and his brothers and sisters.
Al was a veteran of the United States Army serving with the 1 st Cavalry Division during World War II and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service after a 35 year career at the Ithaca Post Office. Al enjoyed a full life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Dan McMullen on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10 am at the Immaculate Conception Church. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the mass beginning at 9 am. Interment in the Queen of Peace Mausoleum will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Al's memory may be made to a charitable organization on one's choice. www.bangsfuneralhome.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 16, 2019