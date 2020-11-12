1/1
Alice Leta Greene
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Leta Greene

Alice passed away on November 10, 2020 in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born on May 29, 1931 to Myron Eaton and Della White Eaton in Van Etten, New York, one of ten children. She married Norman E. Greene, who preceded her in death. She is survived by one brother, Edward Eaton (Edith) in New York, daughter Norma (David, grandson Tommy) in New Mexico, daughter Mary, daughter Nancy, daughter Shirley (granddaughters Mary and Sarah) and son Val (Connie, granddaughters Casey and Amanda, grandson Roger) all in Tennessee. She also has numerous nieces and nephews.

Alice lived in New York, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia with her husband. She finally moved to Tennessee to be with her family. She enjoyed the Senior Citizens Centers in the communities she lived, and made many friends.

Rest in peace. We love you and you will be missed.

To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com

Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Greene Family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport
520 Watauga Street
Kingsport, TN 37660
(423) 254-4101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved