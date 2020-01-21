Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Doerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Lightwood Doerr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Lightwood Doerr Obituary
Alice Lightwood Doerr

Maine - Alice Lightwood Doerr died December 24, 2019

Born in 1923 in Waynesboro Pa, she graduated from Westtown School (1940), Swarthmore College (BA 1943), and Cornell University (MA 1971). She held several journalistic jobs in New York City, she married and had 3 children (two daughters and a son). She held various research jobs at Cornell University for twenty years. Retired to a Nova Scotia farm, she married Herbert E. Doerr Jr. and they settled in Maine. They moved to Thorton Oaks retirement community in 2000. Her husband, Herbert, died October 6, 2010. She is survived by her children, two grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -