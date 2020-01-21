|
Alice Lightwood Doerr
Maine - Alice Lightwood Doerr died December 24, 2019
Born in 1923 in Waynesboro Pa, she graduated from Westtown School (1940), Swarthmore College (BA 1943), and Cornell University (MA 1971). She held several journalistic jobs in New York City, she married and had 3 children (two daughters and a son). She held various research jobs at Cornell University for twenty years. Retired to a Nova Scotia farm, she married Herbert E. Doerr Jr. and they settled in Maine. They moved to Thorton Oaks retirement community in 2000. Her husband, Herbert, died October 6, 2010. She is survived by her children, two grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020