Alice R. McCune
Ithaca - The world lost a wonderful human being when Alice R. McCune departed peacefully on July 18, 2020 at the Longview senior living community in Ithaca, New York. The daughter of Alice and Orlando Romig, Alice was born on Nov. 28, 1929 in Gary, Indiana and grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She attended Wooster College, majoring in early childhood education. She met her husband, Robert McCune, at Epworth Woods, a church camp for disadvantaged children. Married in 1951, Bob and Alice celebrated their 69th anniversary in June. Alice was a devoted and loving wife, faithfully and unselfishly supporting the itinerant lifestyle of her pastor husband, moving nine times throughout their ministry. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Ithaca, where she founded and directed the bell choir and sang in the adult choir for many years. Her discipleship was further expressed through her leadership as dean of the United Methodist Women's Mission School and 13 years traveling the country with the Nomads mission group. Alice enthusiastically embraced support of women through her activities with the local chapter of PEO. When asked recently what was most important to her about her life, she responded, "It's all about love!" Her life was a shining example of love in action. She shared her limitless and unconditional love through her devotion to children, the church, nature and gardening, and everyone she came in contact with. She was a kind, patient, and gentle mother, living by example the principles of unselfishness, faith and love. Alice is survived by her husband, Robert, and their children and spouses Nancy and Jeffrey Lovell of Ithaca, James and Beverly McCune of Austin, Texas, David and Sally McCune of Ithaca, and Cindy and William Garver of Muncie, Indiana. She has 12 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, all of whom will miss her love and gentle kindness. She is predeceased by her brother, Charles. Alice donated her body for scientific research at Upstate Medical University. Her ashes will be interred at Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center in Moravia, New York. The family acknowledges and thanks the Longview staff and her caregivers for their exceptional support of Alice throughout her time at Longview. The family asks that those who would like to make a contribution in Alice's memory kindly consider a donation to Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center. Plans for a memorial service will be announced through the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, Trumansburg, NY website https://www.ness-sibley.com