Alice Rose Johnson
Leawood, KS - Alice Rose Bent Johnson (94) of Leawood, Kansas died January 23, 2019. She was born in Spencer, West Virginia, daughter of the late Kenna Maxwell and Ruby Snodgrass Bent. Rose was the widow of Professor Warren T. Johnson, who died November 9, 1994.
Rose is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and Fenton Barnard of Overland Park, Kansas; son and daughter-in-law Dr. W. Edward and Donna Johnson of Harwood, Maryland; her grandchildren, Benjamin, Taylor and Jay Barnard of Overland Park and Lt Nicholas Johnson of Harwood; Sister-in-law Jean Johnson Biernat of Green Valley, Arizona and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was predeceased by her sister, Mary Bent Gay and brother Kenna Maxwell Bent, Jr.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Internment will be in the Snodgrass Cemetery at Gandeeville, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory may be directed to Cornell Botanic Gardens, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY 14853 or the .
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 9, 2019