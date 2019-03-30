|
|
Allan F. Buddle
Interlaken - Allan F. Buddle of Interlaken passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 77. Family will be present to receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 3, at the funeral home. Prayers of Committal will follow in Grove Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published in Monday's Edition. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
