Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
(607) 387-8151
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Allan F. Buddle


1942 - 2019
Allan F. Buddle Obituary
Allan F. Buddle

Interlaken - Allan F. Buddle of Interlaken passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 77. Family will be present to receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 3, at the funeral home. Prayers of Committal will follow in Grove Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published in Monday's Edition. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
