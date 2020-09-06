1/1
Allen J. VanBuskirk
1967 - 2020
Allen J. VanBuskirk

Ithaca - ( January 15, 1967 - September 03, 2020 )

Allen J. VanBuskirk, 53, of Ithaca passed away on September 3, 2020 from complications of a sudden cardiac event.

Allen found joy in being outdoors and spent much time sitting silently on his porch with a cold beverage. Allen will be remembered as having a big heart and, at times, an equally big opinion. Allen loved the Yankees (of course) and the NY Jets (not really sure why). He closely followed NASCAR (a big Dale, Jr. fan) and attended many races with his brother and friends; Allen's performance on race weekends was legendary. Allen also had a fondness for Keystone Light (which may give some insight to the mysterious dedication to the Jets). Allen loved to cook and would insist, in a non-negotiable fashion, that his ribs were the best. We are confident that he is looking down on us over a plate of ribs and a cold beer.

He is survived by his long time girlfriend, Jessica Denison, his mother, JoAnnna VanBuskirk, his twin brother, Paul (Mary Ellen) VanBuskirk, sister, Michelle (Michael) Ronald, and dearest cousins Jennifer Terpening, Maria Haight, and Petrina Freeman. He will be dearly missed by his nieces and nephews- Shannon (Dalton) Strickland, Shaun VanBuskirk, Amy VanBuskirk, Ryan VanBuskirk and great-nieces Riley and Evelynn Strickland. He was predeceased by his father, Dale VanBuskirk.

Allen's family would like to thank the staff of Cornell University, Bangs Ambulance, Cayuga Medical Center, and St. Joseph's Hospital (Syracuse) for their efforts on his behalf. We would also like to thank the Cornell community for their messages of support.

A celebration of Allen's life, in a style that he would appreciate, is being planned.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 6, 2020
Harry & I are so sorry to hear about the passing of Allan. Our famiies have been friends for so long. We have so many good memories. May God comfort and give you peace at this time.
We are praying for your family. Love you.


Harry & Sharon Gold
Friend
September 5, 2020
Allen was a good friend and co worker we had good times
Laurence Bentley
Friend
