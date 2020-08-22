1/1
Alvin G. Nelson
Alvin G. Nelson

Louisville, KY - Alvin G. Nelson of Louisville, KY formerly of Ithaca, NY; went home to be with his Lord and savior Yahwah (God). On Friday August,7th 2020. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with Cancer.

Alvin graduated from Ithaca High School, while in attendance he played football and was given the nick name "Honey Cake." Upon completion of high school, he enlisted in the United States Army... For the majority of adulthood, Alvin called Ithaca home. A community in which Alvin was well known, and respected. Over the years he was actively involved, in numerous capacities making a lasting impact on all whom he encountered connected with and served.

Alvin wore many hats, truly a jack of all trades. He served on the Ithaca City School District Board of Education for two terms, and as the Fire Commissioner for the City of Ithaca. He was a founding member of the Southside Parent Support Group, and Kiwanis Baseball coach. During his time as a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, he mentored young people in the community, and he helped build houses for habitat for humanity. Alvin found great joy in helping others, and pride in every house he worked on.

Nelson retired from a 20 year position as a Rehab Specialist for Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services. A man of great integrity, he valued creating meaningful relationships with staff. The respect, admiration, understanding and compassion Alvin poured into others was reciprocated, leading to life long friendships outside of the workplace.

Known to be competitive and hardworking, Alvin's sense of humor made annual golf trips with the guys memorable. They redefined "work hard play hard".

As a longtime member of the St James AME Zion Church, he held many offices, while designing and assisting with renovations of the historical landmark.

After moving to Louisville in 2009 he immediately settled in and became involved with the Taylortown AME Zion Church. He was an active member until 2011. In 2014 he became an ordained elder in his son's Kahol, His Glory Hamishkan Community located in Austin Texas. Every Saturday he attended live stream Shabbat services with his Yahwah(God)-fearing wife.

Very seldom was Alvin bored, he always managed to keep busy. In times of rest he enjoyed cutting the lawn and keeping the yard well-maintained. He also loved remodeling his home and watching MSNBC. Spending time with his family was his favorite activity and past time. Alvin was a good husband, father, grandfather, brother uncle friend and neighbor. His life will forever be cherished by all those that knew and loved him.

He was predeceased by his Father Joseph and Mother Ethel Collins-Nelson-Jefferson.

Siblings Joseph Nelson, Deborah Nelson Williams, Joyce Nelson Jefferies, Herbert and Theodore Nelson, and his Granddaughter Adrienne Nelson.

He is survived by his wife Cassandra (Reed) Nelson, Children: Gaye (Taylor) Nelson (Ezell Jackson), Alvin (Nichelle)Nelson, Stephanie (Aaron) Lovett, Michael (Kimberley) Nelson, Jamila Hadden, A.Chris (Schyler) Nelson

Grandchildren: Jennifer (Jamel) Hawthorne, Jonathan (Aurora) Blackwell, Brandice Nelson, Arianna Lovett, Katelyne Nelson, Deyquan Wilson, Alvin Nelson III, Charis Nelson, Michaela Nelson, Michael Nelson, Jahmire Wilson Nelson, and Isis Hadden.

Great Grandchildren: Bronx, Miles, Lorenzo and Cameron Blackwell

Siblings: Elizabeth Nelson Nemecek, and Bruce Nelson

A host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

G.C. Williams Funeral Home, Inc., Louisville, KY in charge of arrangements




Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
