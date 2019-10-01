|
Alyce Anderson
- - Alyce Jean (Balego) Anderson died peacefully on September 18th following a brief period of hospice care at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. A friend of hers said Alyce knew how to love; she loved her husband, she loved her children, she loved her grandchildren, and she loved her friends. She was loved in return.
Alyce was born August 18, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN to Virginia Radermacher Balego and John Balego. She met her future husband, Robert, in high school when both swam competitively for the same summer swim-club. They became high school sweethearts, went to senior proms together, and attended nearby colleges. Alyce graduated with a degree in Art Education from the women's College of St. Catherine in 1962 and Robert from the men's College of St. Thomas in the same year. They were married June 22, 1963 and moved to Ithaca in the fall of 1968. In addition to her husband, Alyce is survived by her daughter, Karen Anderson Steffy, her son, Philip Anderson (Leigh Ann Anderson), and three grandchildren: Steele Steffy, Cole Staisil and Hudson Anderson
Alyce had many passions, beginning with the out-of-doors. She tent-camped (the only real camping) with her family throughout the country. She was an avid birder and birded with friends and family from Alaska to Costa Rica, ending with a life-list of over 600 species. Alyce was an active member of the local Auraca Herbarists and carefully planned her own gardens so they bloomed continually from the beginning of spring until the end of fall, frequently enlisting Robert to move plants from one location to another. She enjoyed all kinds of music, rock-and-roll in the 50s, folk in the 60s, country in the 80s and 90s, and classical in later life. She was a wicked Scrabble player.
Above all Alyce was a creative person. She particularly enjoyed sewing quilts, wall-hangings, and garments. She was proud to have won the Judge's Choice Award for workmanship at the 2001 Schweinfurth Quilts=Art=Quilts show. Each year she made a dozen quilts for the ABC Baby quilt project (begun in the late 1980s to give every baby born with AIDS a quilt.) There will be a memorial display of some of Alyce's work at the 2019 Traditions and Beyond Quilt Show of the Tompkins County Quilters Guild, October 5-6.
The family will have a private celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tompkins County Quilters Guild, www.tcqg.org, where Alyce had so many friends and spent so many happy hours.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Oct. 1, 2019