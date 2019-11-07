|
|
Amie L. Homer Willis
Dryden - Amie L. Homer Willis, 91, of Dryden N.Y. passed away Wednesday November 6, 2019 at home. She is survived by her four daughters Janet Shaw; Joyce Willis of Dryden, Marlene (Gideon) George of Cinncinatus, Amy Willis of Wisconsin, eight sons; Richard Willis of Tennessee, Gerald Willis Jr. of Groton, Marlin Willis of Harford, Carl (Deb) Willis of Horesheads, Justin (Dawn) Willis of Virgil, Francis Willis of Syracuse, Ronald and Kevin Willis of Dryden, 20 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Amie was predeceased by her husband Gerald Willis Sr. of 58 years, daughters Diana Willis, Joan Elander, twins Diane and Duane Willis, and infant Judy Willis.
Amie was born on August 16, 1928, to Delmer Peter Homer and Ethel Merzella Burt Homer. Amie graduated from Marathon High school in 1945 at 16 years old. She worked at McGraw Box in McGraw, Smith Corona, SUNY Cortland ASC, Pallet factory in Marathon, and a babysitter for nieces and nephews as well as numerous other children.
Amie loved all people, bowling with family and friends at Viking Lane in Dryden. Amie also loved baking and cooking especially her famous baked beans for all gatherings. Amie loved to play her musical instruments and listening to old time country music. Amie enjoyed bird watching especially red cardinals outside of her kitchen window, as well as gardening and flowers. She was an avid Syracuse University fan throughout the years cheering the team on every March.
Calling hours will be held at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home on Sunday November 10, 2019 from 1pm-4pm. Funeral Services will be held Monday November 11, 2019 at 11am. Burial will follow at Virgil Cemetery. Following the services everyone is invited to a gathering at the Virgil Fire Hall to celebrate Amie's life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospicare 172 E. King Rd Ithaca NY 14850. Contributions may also be made to Virgil Fire Rescue 1195 W. State Rd. Cortland, NY 13045, or Dryden Ambulance Service 26 North St. Dryden, NY 13053.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019