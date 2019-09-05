|
Andrea Kempf Wetherbee
- - Andrea Kempf Wetherbee left us on August 1st, her 81st birthday, very peacefully, in her sleep. She had been living with Alzheimer's Disease for several years, bravely and cheerfully, but with increasing difficulty, and we are grateful that she was spared the grim later stages of the disease.
Andrea grew up in Sausalito, CA, and attended the Dominican Convent school in San Rafael, and U. C. Berkeley. She is survived by Winthrop ("Pete"), her husband of 57 years, her sons Peter, 56, of Ithaca, and Jonathan, 55, of San Carlos, CA, and six grandchildren. She worked as a curator for the Art History Department at Cornell, and as an administrator in the Division of Social Sciences at the University of Chicago, where she earned a degree in Social Work. She retired as a social worker for the Family and Children's Service of Ithaca. But her love and energy were devoted to home and family above all else.
Andrea loved to travel, and led her family on wonderful trips through Europe and Central America. She was one of the great listeners, patiently attentive and sympathetic to friends in need of comfort, and she was generous with food and lodging in her roomy house. Music was one of her greatest pleasures, and happily, despite the onset of Alzheimer's, her musical memory remained intact. Contributions in Andrea's name may be made to the SPCA of Ithaca. A memorial gathering to which all are welcome will be held at Cornell's Andrew Dickson White House on September 8th, 4:00-6:00.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019