Anita Fine
Anita Fine

Ithaca - Anita Fine, social worker and activist, died at home in Ithaca, N.Y., on Sept. 16, 2020. Anita grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., but lived the majority of her life in New Kensington, PA. She attended Lincoln High School, graduated from Oberlin College, and earned a M.S.W. from Columbia University School of Social Work.

Anita married at age 21, embarking on an extraordinary 61-year loving marriage with her husband Danny. Together they served as healthcare providers at a clinic for mine workers and the local community, lovingly raised three children, and collaborated on many social justice causes. . Throughout her life, Anita organized and participated in a variety of social justice causes, including antiwar movements, civil rights, and equal opportunity for women. In the 1960s and 70s, Anita and her husband advised a local youth group that opposed the Vietnam War, and co-founded the Alle-Kiski Peace Center to support antiwar activities. Anita travelled worldwide to support the work of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, lobbied elected officials, and practiced civil disobedience at nuclear test sites in Nevada. In the 1960s, she organized actions with friends and family to successfully desegregate the local swimming pools, organized the Alle-Kiski Neighbors Against Hate to address race-based violence, served as a board member of the Pittsburgh ACLU, and was a founding member of the Pittsburgh area chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW).

Anita was devoted to her family and deeply valued her relationships with friends. She was warm, kind, engaging, intelligent, a great listener, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Anita extended remarkable hospitality, often gathering friends, family and fellow activists to their home for celebrations, delicious meals, in friendship and to strategize. Anita loved to sing folk songs and enjoyed swing dancing to big band music. She was a skilled ping-pong player and could command an audience punching a speed bag.

Anita was predeceased by her husband Daniel. She is survived by three children, Michael (Kathryn) Fine, David Fine (Jane Piecuch) and Susannah Fine (Greg Shaw); six grandchildren, Danielle, Jacob, Max, Emma, Jonah, and Talia; and one great-grandchild, Isaac. The family offers special thanks to the caregivers who provided wonderful care, with kindness and compassion. If you want to make a donation in Anita's memory please consider the American Civil Liberties Union (https://www.aclu.org/), the Thomas Merton Center (https://www.thomasmertoncenter.org/), or a local food bank.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
September 20, 2020
She was truly a very good woman
Robert ad Barbara svitek
Friend
