Ann Ash MacVeety
- - On May 16,2019, Ann Ash MacVeety, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away in Alpharetta, GA.
Ann was born in Waterville, NY on February 17, 1922 and lived in Ithaca, NY until retiring from Borg Warner in 1987. She and her late-husband, Bob MacVeety, then moved to Vero Beach, FL where they enjoyed sailing, traveling, volunteering, bridge and spending time with friends and family.
She is survived by her children, Ken (Stephanie) Ash, Debbie (Bill) Walsh, and Carlton (Cherie) Ash, her 11 grandchildren, Karilynn (Eli) Angell, Nicole (Zach) Bowman, Shannon (Brandon) James, Joel (Julie) Walsh, Jonathan (Rebecca) Walsh, Erin Ash, Elizabeth Ash, Will Ash, Christina Ash, Jennifer (Anthony) DePerno, Jason Ash and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, William Ash and husband, Robert MacVeety.
Ann lived life to the fullest and will be greatly missed.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 7, 2019