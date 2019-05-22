Services
Gainesville, FL - Ann Gilbert McDonald, Ph.D died May 20, 2019 in Gainesville, FL. Widow of Bradley G. McDonald, she is survived by her son Perry G. McDonald, his wife, Yadira, granddaughters, Brianna and Cassidy, and five siblings. Ann taught at Marymount College and Georgetown University. She published three books, Evolution of the Night Lamp, All About Weller, A History of the Weller Pottery Co. in 2 volumes. She was a member of the Arlington County Civic Federation. She was voted A Notable Woman of Arlington, Virginia in 1992.

A memorial service will be held in late July in Ithaca, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 22, 2019
