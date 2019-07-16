Services
Ann Rhodin
Ithaca - Ann passed away unexpectedly on July 5. She leaves behind three brothers, three sisters-in-law, seven nieces and nephews, three aunts, fourteen cousins, a grand-niece and a grand-nephew, and many friends. We will remember Ann for her gifts of art and poetry that always seemed to arrive at the right time, and her contributions to the Ithaca Festival and the public library. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ithaca Festival, Ithaca Friends Meeting, or The Tompkins County Public Library. A celebration of Ann's life is being planned. Personal remembrances may be left at www.bangsfuneralhome.com/obituary/ann-rhodin

Ann is now with her parents, Thor and Elspeth Rhodin.!
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 16, 2019
