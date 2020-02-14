Services
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM
Ann T. Harding


1931 - 2020
Ann T. Harding Obituary
Ann T. Harding

Trumansburg - Ann T. Harding of Trumansburg passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on February 4, 2020 at the age of 88. Ann was born in Ithaca on December 13, 1931, a daughter of the late John and Blanche Harding. She worked at Ithaca Textiles for a numbers of years before taking a position as a housekeeper at Lakeside Nursing Home. Ann was a member of the Trumansburg American Legion Post 770 Auxiliary and had served as a past-President. Ann is survived by two sons, Bruce Allen Rogers and Edward James Rogers; a grandson, Bruce Rogers Jr.; siblings, Robert (Mary Jane) Harding, Jack Harding, Kenneth (Karen) Harding, Susan (Lee) Weaver, Carolyn (Doug) Duddleston, and Betty Rumsey; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 4:00pm at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the family's convenience in Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Ann's memory to kindly consider donating to Tompkins County SPCA, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
