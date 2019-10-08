|
Anna M. Dailey
Berkshire - Anna M. Dailey, 90, of Berkshire, NY, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Bridgewater Center, Binghamton, NY.
Anna was born in Speedsville, NY, on January 8, 1929, the daughter of the late Delmar and Elma Cleveland. She was predeceased by Frank Dailey, foster son, Ronald Stonemetz and siblings, Pearl, Bertha, John, Lillian and Jean, a niece and nephews.
Anna is survived by her daughter and her husband, Rolanda and Clifford Rich, granddaughters and their husbands, Rolanda and Bill Edmister of VA, Telessa and David Bean of Speedsville; great-grandchildren, Autumn (Brandon) Eberlin, Amber Bean, Jacob Edmister and Zachary Edmister. She is also survived by Ronald's children, Tamera and Corey of Texas, her sisters, Hazel Cleveland and Delma Partridge; several nieces and nephews.
Anna loved to dance, especially square dancing. She happily taught others how. She was an avid quilter; she could cross-stich, crochet, knit and other crafts. Anna and Frank were kind-hearted people; they would help a neighbor, and had provided a home for many. Anna was also a big sister.
Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the SPCA or Slaterville Springs Fire Company. To leave a personal message for the family, please visit
www.klsharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Oct. 8, 2019