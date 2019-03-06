|
Anna S. Beckwith
Lansing - Anna S. Beckwith of Lansing died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at age 98. After a long, fruitful life in Lansing, she recently moved to live with her daughter in Manlius and enjoyed a round of weekend parties as many of her children, grandchildren, great-children and friends were able to come see her.
A lifelong communicant of All Saints Church in Lansing, Anna served on its parish council and, for a number of years, led a small prayer and Bible-study group. She worked for many years with young people in the 4-H programs of Cornell Cooperative Extension, teaching plant science, animal science, nutrition, and recreation, and serving as day-camp director and director of summer programs. She had returned to school in mid-life, earning at age 50 an associate's degree from Tompkins Cortland Community College. She also attended clown school, and entertained children and adults as the clown "Miss Annie."
Anna served on the boards of directors of several local agencies and shared her Cooperative Extension knowledge as a guest on local radio programs. She was a life member of the Lansing Senior Citizens Group.
In addition to raising her own seven children, she was foster mother to at least seven other children.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, George A. Beckwith, in 2000; son, Jeffrey A. Beckwith, at age 39 in 1995; brother, John Smith, of Lansing; John's wife Evelyn; daughter-in-law Linda Beckwith; son-in-law Edward Trainor; and, very recently, by her sister Mary Polanski of Nazareth, PA.
Anna is survived by her children, Marguerite Trainor of Charles Town, WV, Herbert Beckwith of Safety Harbor, FL, Barbara (Stanley) Woolever of Mesquite, NV, Elizabeth (Michael) Daly of Manlius, Lawrence (Kathie) Beckwith of Etna, and John Beckwith and his friend Sue Wanczek of Shelby Township, MI; sister Agnes (Robert) Zavaski of Lansing; Jeffrey's friend Karen Carson of Binghamton; George's sisters and brother-in-law Dorothy Lee, Jane Koontz, and James Harold Clevenger of NC; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In Anna's final months, her young friend Kathleen Morrow was a steady source of support and good cheer.
Calling hours will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Lansing Funeral Home, 32 Auburn Road, Lansing, NY 14882. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Church, 347 Ridge Road, Lansing, NY 14882, with Father Daniel Ruiz-Sierra officiating. Interment, in the spring, will be in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery, King Ferry.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna's memory may be directed to All Saints Church, at the address above, or to Hospicare of Tompkins County, 172 E. King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850, or to a .
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 6, 2019