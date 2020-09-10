Anne Ball
Newfield - Anne Ball of Newfield passed away at Cayuga Ridge Nursing Facility on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 85. Anne was born in Ithaca on December 13, 1934, a daughter of the late Herman and Charlotte (Glidden) Hayward. She was a video producer creating over 400 shows including "Visions of How We Live." Always interested in acting and singing, she starred in a number of films including "World Gone Wild" alongside Bruce Dern. Anne is survived by her daughter, Patricia Button; close friends Diana McGrew and Rosie Poole; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Collins; and two brothers, Steve and Chuck Hayward. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00pm at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 2:00pm at the funeral home. The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Anne's memory to kindly consider Cayuga Medical Center, 101 Dates Drive, Ithaca, NY 14850. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com