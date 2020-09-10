1/1
Anne Ball
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Ball

Newfield - Anne Ball of Newfield passed away at Cayuga Ridge Nursing Facility on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 85. Anne was born in Ithaca on December 13, 1934, a daughter of the late Herman and Charlotte (Glidden) Hayward. She was a video producer creating over 400 shows including "Visions of How We Live." Always interested in acting and singing, she starred in a number of films including "World Gone Wild" alongside Bruce Dern. Anne is survived by her daughter, Patricia Button; close friends Diana McGrew and Rosie Poole; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Collins; and two brothers, Steve and Chuck Hayward. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00pm at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 2:00pm at the funeral home. The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Anne's memory to kindly consider Cayuga Medical Center, 101 Dates Drive, Ithaca, NY 14850. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
6073878151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved