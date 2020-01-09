Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
Anne Renwick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Renwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Marie Doyle Renwick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Marie Doyle Renwick Obituary
Anne Marie Doyle Renwick

Anne Marie Doyle Renwick passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on January 8, 2020 after years of brave battles with multiple medical conditions.

Anne was born in Cortland on October 8, 1950, daughter of the late Eugene and Audrey Doyle. After graduating from Groton High School, she held several clerical positions in Ithaca and in San Diego, before meeting her husband-to-be, Alan, and becoming a wonderful home-maker. She subsequently became involved in real estate sales and then in a floral business, where she could make use of her design skills.

Anne is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Alan, daughters Katie Renwick and Fiona Avery (Michael), grandsons Sawyer and Dane; also her sister Connie Tavelli (Paul).

Calling hours will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on Sunday, January 12th at Bangs Funeral Home, 209 W. Green St., Ithaca.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -