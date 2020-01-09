|
Anne Marie Doyle Renwick
Anne Marie Doyle Renwick passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on January 8, 2020 after years of brave battles with multiple medical conditions.
Anne was born in Cortland on October 8, 1950, daughter of the late Eugene and Audrey Doyle. After graduating from Groton High School, she held several clerical positions in Ithaca and in San Diego, before meeting her husband-to-be, Alan, and becoming a wonderful home-maker. She subsequently became involved in real estate sales and then in a floral business, where she could make use of her design skills.
Anne is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Alan, daughters Katie Renwick and Fiona Avery (Michael), grandsons Sawyer and Dane; also her sister Connie Tavelli (Paul).
Calling hours will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on Sunday, January 12th at Bangs Funeral Home, 209 W. Green St., Ithaca.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020