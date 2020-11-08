Anne Marie Peppin-Lacey
Dryden - Anne Marie Peppin-Lacey, 57 of Dryden, died November 5, 2020 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse after a short illness.
Born June 1, 1963 in Cortland, New York she was the daughter of Elaine Schwartz of Dryden, NY and the late Lloyd L. Peppin.
Having grown up in the area she graduated from Dryden High School in 1981. She then attended TC3. She had been employed with Tompkins County Department of Social Services for over 31 years retiring in 2019. Her career with Tompkins County Department of Social Services was extremely fulfilling for her as it suited her commitment to always wanting to help anyone in need.
Anne had enjoyed playing the guitar and singing and looked forward to spending time outdoors near the water. She always loved the lake and dreamed of going back to the Florida keys with her children and grandchildren. Her true passion was spending time with her family enjoying anything that brought everyone together. She was a rock to those around her. The kind of woman that was always there whenever you called.
Besides her mother she is survived by her son and daughter, Derek (Diana) Peppin of Freeville, and Nicole Peppin ( Teddy McBride) of Summerhill. Her stepchildren Christopher Lacey of Florida and Katrina (James) Stark of Harford. Eight grand children, Bryce, Gracie Lynn, Maeve Marie, Theodore, James, Evan, Dominic and Ceanna .She is also survived by her nephew Clyde Johnson of Marathon, and several other nieces and nephews.
Besides her father, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Steven Lacey, siblings Jonathan Peppin, Diana Peppin and Dorothy Tompkins.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams Street from 11 to 12:30p.m. New York state guidelines will be mandated with mask and distance required )
Grave side services will be held for family and friends and burial will be in the Groton Rural Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, New York 1006 - 3111.
Condolences may be left on Anne's guest book at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com
