Anne Mosher Wimsatt, 77, died on June 24, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ.



Anne was born Alice Anne Mosher on May 18, 1943, in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of Arthur T. Mosher, an agricultural economist, and Alice Wynne (Hall) Mosher. Her father's work took the family to India, where she lived off and on until she was 9 years old.



Eventually, her family settled in Ithaca, NY, where she is remembered as a popular and outspoken student leader who rallied community leaders to stop a student minstrel show. She earned a BA in English from Swarthmore College and an MA in Teaching from Cornell.



Over the years she was a lifeguard, an English teacher, a Jeopardy contestant, a computer programmer, and a mother. She sewed, painted, gardened, did carpentry, and instilled a love of reading in her sons.



Anne spent most of her life in Lewistown, PA, where she took leadership roles in local civic groups. From 1986 to 1992, she owned and managed The Book Shop, an independent bookstore that she would run her way or not at all.



She was diagnosed at an early age with a neurological disease but continued to fight for what she thought was important throughout her life - eventually far outliving her doctors' expectations. Even as age and disease caught up with her, she remained fiercely independent, stayed active in the community, managed a series of home improvement projects, and attended St. Mark's Episcopal Church regularly.



Anne was predeceased by her parents and her brother Ted Mosher. She is survived by her son Ted, his wife Heather and their two children - Athena and Penelope - of Phoenix; son Michael and his partner Kathy Tuznik, of New York; brother Bill Mosher and his wife Kathe, of Swannanoa, NC; and brother Richard Mosher and his wife Christine Tschida, of Saint Paul, MN.









