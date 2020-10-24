1/
Anthony DiPerna
Anthony DiPerna

Buffalo, NY - Anthony DiPerna, 56, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday morning October 23th, 2020 in Buffalo, NY after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Brooklyn on June 11, 1964 to Nazzareno and Anna Romano DiPerna and was a resident of both Ithaca and Buffalo for most of his life. Anthony was a talented and dedicated chef, and also enjoyed gardening, playing guitar, fishing, hunting, and traveling. He is survived by his parents Nazzareno and Anna DiPerna; a daughter, Madeleine DiPerna; a brother, Michael (Karen) DiPerna; three sisters, Lisa (Brian) Parkin, Joann (Alan) Payne, Nancy (Brian) Kelly as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Carmelo DiPerna. Family, friends, and others whose lives Anthony touched are invited to his service at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, 4614 Main St, Snyder, NY beginning at 9:00AM on Tuesday, October 27th to celebrate his life.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
