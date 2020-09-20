1/1
Anthony Joseph Scaglione
1935 - 2020
Anthony Joseph Scaglione

Brooktondale - (May 02, 1935 - September 18, 2020 )

Anthony Joseph Scaglione, age 85 of Speed Hill Road Brooktondale, N.Y. passed away on September 18th 2020. He was the son of the late Joseph and Cordelia Mae Scaglione who owned and operated Mae's Little Kitchen on Lincoln Street, where they had many neighbors and friends. Anthony loved to recall all his friends from those earlier years, and had many a story to tell. He had many jobs as a young man and helped support the family..

He is survived by his wife, Florence (Rumsey) Scaglione and their three children, Michael (Laurie) of Brockport, N.Y., Mary Frances Elliott (Michael) of Ranson, W.Va. and Matthew (Stephanie) of Groton, N.Y.. He was the proud Grandfather to 8 and Great Grandfather to 1. He is also survived by three brothers : Thomas (Sandy) of Ithaca, Frank (Barbara) of Kerrville, TX, and Joseph (Nancy) of Interlaken, NY.

Anthony was enrolled in training operations in the US Army Reserves from 1953 through1962, stationed with many different support units. He obtained the title of Sergeant First Class. He began his career with Robinson Airlines in 1952, which consecutively became Mohawk, Allegheny and lastly US Airways, here in Ithaca, attaining the title of Supervisor of Customer Service. He retired in 1992.

He was an avid RV person and owned several travel trailers and motor homes in his later years. He did a lot of traveling with the family, traveling as far south as Key West, and into Canada and Nova Scotia. He also loved cars and motorcycles, and was often known to say- "I wish I had kept every one that I ever owned."

Arrangements will be made by Bangs Funeral Home. Services will be held at a later date.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
September 20, 2020
Florence,,So sorry to hear about Anthony. I will always remember his smile. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Ed & Donna Menzies
Friend
September 20, 2020
A great neighbor, and good friend. I will miss all your stories and laughter, of past hometown events .
Hede Perenyi
Friend
September 20, 2020
September 19, 2020
Sincere sympathy on your loss,
Helen dormady
Friend
