Anthony Martello
Freeville - Anthony Martello, 91 of Freeville passed away Tuesday, November 19 after a brief illness at the Groton Community Health Center. He was born on April 15, 1928 in Chicago the son of the late Anthony and Margaret Hueser Martello. Anthony was a Chicago Firefighter and was a carpenter by trade. Anthony is survived by his wife of 63 years Genevieve Krawczykowski Martello; son, Anthony Martello; daughter, Patricia (Robert Munch) Martello; grandsons, Nicholas Munch and TJ Martello and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, November, 25, 2019 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY with Pastor Rod Spencer officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 - 11:00 before the service. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019