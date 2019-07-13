|
Antoinette T. Bangerter
Ithaca - Antoinette T. Bangerter, 87, of Ithaca, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 21, 1931 in Flushing, Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late Stephano and Anna (Saladino) Riscica.
Anne graduated from Jamaica High School in 1947. On November 10, 1956, she married the love of her life, Kenneth R. Bangerter in Flushing, NY.
For many years, Anne utilized her bookkeeping skills at her husband's businesses while maintaining a warm and cozy home for her family. Sewing was one of her passions; she was a truly gifted seamstress, and made many prom dresses for her two daughters. Every year she would make dolls and donate them to the Column of Hope charity. She also belonged to a craft club with her many friends, and was a league bowler for more than thiry years. Everything in Anne's life revolved around her family, and more than anything, she cherished the time that she shared with them.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first daughter, Laura Anne Bangerter; her brother, Joseph Riscica and her sister, Rosalie Smaldone.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth R. Bangerter of Ithaca; her daughters; Barbara (Mark) Kane of West Seneca, NY, Maria Ortiz (Steve Wheaton) of Dryden, NY; her son, Thomas Bangerter (Ingrid Caruso) of FL; her grandchildren, Laura Kane-Punyon (Jason Punyon), Joseph Kane (Alejandro Real Valle), Mathew (Gina) Kane, Helena Ortiz, Kyle Bangerter, Alec Ortiz, Derek Bangerter; her great grandchildren, Elle Punyon, Dex Punyon, Lincoln Kane; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 10-11 am on Friday, July 19, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. 209 W. Green St. in Ithaca. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery on Floral Avenue in Ithaca.
Contributions in Anne's memory may be made to Hospicare & Palliative Care Services, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850 or www.columnofhope.org.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 13, 2019