Services
Herson-Wagner Funeral Home
110 S. Geneva Street
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-3590
Aretta L. Loomis Gribben


1923 - 2020
Fort Myers, FL - Aretta L. Loomis Gribben, 96 years young, of Fort Myers, FL formerly of Ithaca, NY. passed away on 4/14/20 at 3:50am. Born May 23, 1923 of Interlaken, NY. She is predeceased by her parents Irvey and Nellie Hoover and her late husband Frank Gribben. She lost her first husband, Joseph Loomis with cancer in 1977. Aretta worked as Treasurer/Manager of NCR Federal Credit Union in Ithaca, NY for 19 years before moving to Osprey, FL at the Arbors Mobile Home Park where she continued to enjoy working as Treasurer for the park and the Church of God in Osprey and Nokomis. She enjoyed music and played organ for approximately 25 years in Osprey and Nokomis Church. She leaves two children, Gary Loomis of Fort Myers, FL and Dale Loomis of Montour Falls, NY. Her daughter, Joyce Loomis Joyce of Waterville, NY passed away June 2014. She leaves 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Arrangements by the Herson-Wagner Funeral 110 S. Geneva St. Ithaca NY.. Burial will be at Frear Memorial Park Cemetery, Ithaca, NY. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of family. Online condolences may be left at hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2020
