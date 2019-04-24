|
|
Argean M. "Jean" Neild
Candor - Argean "Jean" Neild, 84, of Candor passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Jean was predeceased by her grandson, Timothy Neild; sister, Arlene Owens. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Vaughn C. Neild; six children and their spouses, Vicki and Timmy Wickizer, Ricky and Wendy Neild, Cheryl and Michael Johnston, Debbie and Paul Kelly, Lisa and Greg Howland, Vaughn Neild and Sandi Glover; 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Life Celebration Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego with the Rev. Jamie Stevens, officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY. Condolences may be made to Jean's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 24, 2019