Arthur J. Fleischman
Rochester - Arthur J. Fleischman, of Rochester and formerly of Liverpool, died November 5, 2019, at the age of 90. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he was predeceased in April by his wife of 60 years, Mary; his parents, William and Kathleen; and brothers, Jack, Phil, Bill, Dick, and Fred. He is survived by children, Thomas (Susan) Fleischman of Jacksonville, N.Y.; Christopher Fleischman of Phoenix, Arizona; Phyllis (Caroline Atti) Fleischman of Rochester; and Peter (Patricia) Hayward of Vienna, Virginia; grandchildren, William and Emma Hayward; brother, Joe, of Minneapolis, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. It was Art's wish that there be no formal services or calling hours. Private interment will be at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Baldwinsville, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local PBS station.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019