Arthur J. Greenwood
Ithaca - Arthur J. Greenwood, aka "Flash," died at age 70 on September 15, 2019 in Cayuga Medical Center after a long and determined battle with cancer and from the complications of his treatments. He was predeceased by his wife Debra (Ozmun) Greenwood, son Conor Greenwood, parents Charles and Margaret Greenwood, and brother Alan Greenwood.
Born in Fall Creek and a proud lifelong Ithacan, Arthur graduated from Ithaca High School in 1967. In his teens and twenties, he worked at a variety of jobs, including driving a cab, completing welding school and working in that trade, landscaping, and finally working in Cornell University's Athletic Department for nearly thirty years. His position at Cornell suited well him for many reasons: he enjoyed operating machinery (especially at the helm of the Lynah Rink zamboni, his "Cadillac on ice"), he was an avid sports fan (Cornell lacrosse was at the top of his list), and he valued his relationships with co-workers, coaches, and athletes.
He was a longtime member and one of the last survivors of the tribe which formed in Collegetown in the late 1960's around the legendary slow pitch softball team, known variously by several names but best known as the "Eddy Street Truckers." He and his friends celebrated their special culture at various gathering places, including Morrie's bar (where we celebrated Mohammed Ali's boxing wins & Billie Jean King's victory over Bobby Riggs), happy hours at the late, great Royal Palm Tavern and at other local watering holes.
His interests included photography, car racing (especially Formula One), and music. On weekends he'd unwind by cranking up his prized stereo system and listening to a wide range of music, especially rock and the blues. He shared his passion for the cosmos, especially exemplified by all things "Star Wars," with Conor and nephew Alan Jr. After surviving several near-death experiences brought on by cancers and treatments, he earned the well-deserved reputation as a Keith Richards (Rolling Stones) spiritual brother, garnering several gift tee-shirts emblazoned with "too tough to die" and "too legit to quit."
After losing his wife Debra in 2014, he was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and lung cancer. He survived several surgeries and rounds of chemo but then tragically lost his son Conor in a 2017 automobile accident.
And yet Art persisted. Time and time again, he demonstrated his enormous and fierce love of life and relentless will to remain independent and self-sufficient.
These characteristics contributed both to his ability to beat the odds and to his final illnesses. He was unwaveringly loyal to friends and family who earned his trust. He preferred to remain in the background at social events, listening closely to others and remembering much of what he heard, saw, and experienced. Partly because of his sharp observational skills he garnered an encyclopedic knowledge of Ithaca history, Cornell athletics, and assorted college and professional sports.
Arthur is survived by his nephew Alan Greenwood Jr. and wife Jan, niece Denise Odell and husband Ray, and former wife and good friend Susan, who cared for Arthur during his battle with cancer and was with him until the end. He is also survived by his brother-in-law John (Connie), sister-in-law Patti Ozmun Wolf (Doug), sister-in-law Kristal, and also the Morrison clan.
Arthur was also predeceased by his mother-in-law Gloria (Skip) and father-in-law Jack (Sharon). Thanks to Tommy Torrence (his medical chauffeur), Diana Drucker and other friends for being there for Arthur during his last years, months, and days. Thanks to the staff in the cardiac intensive care unit at Cayuga Medical Center for their compassionate care for Arthur and for us during his final days.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at The Dock on Old Taughannock Blvd in Ithaca from 2:30 to 5:30. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Tompkins County SPCA or the Cancer Resource Center of the Finger Lakes.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Oct. 5, 2019