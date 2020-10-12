Arthur Jordan
Berkshire (Speedsville) - When Johnny Cash passed away in 2003 his obituary began with an earth shattering statement: "Somehow, Johnny Cash is dead." My grandfather, who was a lover of music and lyrics alike, deserves the same sentiment. Somehow, Arthur Jordan is dead. He was a man with a hundred nicknames, each more endearing than the last, which always exemplified how loved, admired, and respected he was. He was known as a renaissance man; an amateur barkeep, an avid football fan, a film critic, a music man, a hard worker, a storyteller, and a historian of the land he grew up on. He was a man of tradition and family, living his last weeks in the same house he was born in with his wife Bonnie. As the biggest softy in Speedsville, he treated everyone in his community, from his siblings to the men who he employed alike, with the same tenderness and heart. Many have joked that he was the godfather of this small hamlet, but there is an awareness that it is nothing short of true to consider him an anchor to its people just as his late brother, Roger Jordan, was. Roger and Art, who shared a close, brotherly best friendship, left the world only two months and one day apart from each other. Speedsville, in all its tiny wonder, feels quiet without them. Art moved with a lightheartedness that was filled with humor and joy. He carried jokes with him for every occasion. We know them well; from Wooden Eye to Apple Pie and Coffee to Hummingbirds Gizzards on Toast. His family is happy to report that his sense of humor is hereditary and is reflected in every single one of his offspring, including his great grandchildren. His loved ones encourage anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him to celebrate his life by listening to the songs that remind you of him and retelling the jokes he passed down to you. His immediate family remembers one of his favorites today, tomorrow, the next: I've Got Tears in My Ears from Lying on My Back in My Bed While I Cry Over You. Art will be dearly missed by his wife of 56 years, Bonnie; his children: Michael (Jessica) Jordan of Lubbock, TX and Anthony Jordan of New York City, NY; his grandchildren: Carson Jordan of New York City, NY, Carver Jordan of Ithaca, NY, Kelsey and Kassidy Jordan of Lubbock, TX, and Jordan Davis of LaGrange, TX; three great-grandchildren: Ryland and Kinnon Williams and Park Jo Davis; and four of his 10 siblings: Fay (Becky) Jordan of Houghton, LA, Dolores Compton, Shirley (Richard) Andreas, and Trudy (Charles) Morse all of Speedsville, NY; Art is survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews and special friends. Art is predeceased by his parents Fay and Kathyrn (Dalola) Jordan; his daughter Tammi Watts; and his siblings: Violet, Gloria, Richard, Robert, Roger, and Charlotte. Abiding with Art's wishes, there will be no services. We would love to hear from friends and family about Art's impact on your life as we celebrate and remember him by writing in his guestbook at www.macphersonfh.com
. We also extend a special thank you for the love and care Art received from the nurses, doctors, and staff from Hospicare in Ithaca. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospicare 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850 in loving memory of Arthur J. Jordan.