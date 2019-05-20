|
Arthur Joseph Whalen, Sr.
Groton - Arthur Joseph Whalen, Sr., 74, of Groton, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca. Born January 27, 1945, in Gowanda, NY, to the late Robert and Esther Schumaker Whalen, Art was the seventh of twenty children. He married Shirley Lawton on December 29, 1966.
Art truly had a passion for life and believed in working hard and playing hard. He operated his own hoof trimming business with his son and was a self-taught jack of all trades. Being an outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and excelled at archery, winning the US Senior Nationals in 1997. Art also spent time bowling, but loved family time more than anything.
In addition to his loving wife Shirley, Art is survived by his children, Arthur Whalen, Jr. (Connie), Scott Whalen (Benilda), Penny Smith (Gene), Karen Acosta (Abelinio), and Francis Whalen; grandchildren, Mathew and Zachary Whalen, John Fauci, Janine Zoblisien, Caitlin Wurgler, Sean Sousa, Jeremy Miller and Peighton Miller; one great-grandchild, Caitlin's daughter Faith Artie Cohen; 11 brothers and sisters, and a large extended family. In addition to his parents and eight siblings, Art was preceded in death by a grandchild, Kenith Casica, who was killed in active duty in Baghdad, Iraq.
Calling hours will be Friday, May 24, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Lansing Funeral Home, 32 Auburn Road, Lansing, NY 14882. A graveside service will take place later that afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in McLean Cemetery, McLean, NY.
To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2019