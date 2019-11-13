Services
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
15 Orange St.
Marcellus, NY
Arthur W. "Art" Wilson Jr.

Arthur W. "Art" Wilson Jr. Obituary
Arthur "Art" W. Wilson, Jr.

Marcellus - Arthur "Art" W. Wilson, Jr., 84, of Marcellus passed away Sunday November 10, 2019 at Van Duyn Centers for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born in Syracuse, to the late Arthur and Katherine Wilson. Art worked for several area school district which include being Assistant Principal at Marcellus Middle School, Principal at Dryden Central Schools, various position in the Syracuse City School District and retiring as Superintendent for the Madison School District. He was also the Athletic Director for the Marcellus School District and a former Assistant director and board member of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. He was a very faithful man attending and being a member of the Church vestry at both St. Paul's Episcopal Church and St. John's Episcopal Church. Art loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing and taking photos of nature so much that he worked at Bass Pro Shop once retiring from school.

Art is survived by his wife Lorelee, daughter Pamela Wilson, step sons Gregory (Laura) and Daniel Letiecq. He also leaves behind his step granddaughters Lillian, Marian and Courtney as well as nieces and nephews.

A service celebrating Art's life will be 4 p.m. Saturday November 16 in St. John's Episcopal Church, 15 Orange St., Marcellus. Burial will be private in Highland Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for Art's family please visit www.plisfuneralhome.com.

PLIS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

MARCELLUS
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
