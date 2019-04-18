Services
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home
56 N. Main St.
Spencer, NY 14883
607-589-4900
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home
56 N. Main St.
Spencer, NY 14883
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Palmer


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Ann Palmer Obituary
Barbara Ann Palmer

Spencer - Barbara Ann Palmer, 87, of Spencer, NY, born June 4th, 1931, passed away peacefully at home Monday, April 15th, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She has four children, Janet (Jim) Sayre of Van Etten, NY, Jackie (Joe) Zahradnik of Brooksville, FL, Jimmy (Helen Petrolawicz) Palmer of Apalachin, NY and Jody (Marty) Hodges of York, PA. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Robert "Bob" Palmer, her sister Phyllis (Earl) Cruise of Johnson City, NY and her brother Mike Staurowsky of Van Etten, NY as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents, George and Esther Staurowsky, her sister Kathleen and brother-in-law Charles Gilbert and two granddaughters. Barbara and Robert have 45 grand, great and great great grandchildren. Barbara will be missed by all that loved and knew her. Services will be held at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home in Spencer, NY on Saturday April 20th from 2:00 - 4:00 pm with a special message by Beverly Davenport to follow. In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to , 501 St, Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-231-3441, stjude.org
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now