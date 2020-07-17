Barbara Anne Drake
Freeville - Barbara Anne Drake, age 64 was born June 19, 1956 in Ithaca, NY and the Lord called yet another Angel home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from her home in Freeville, NY.
Barb leaves behind a daughter, Kyla Drake of the home; sister in law, Jay Drake and niece, Madison Drake of NC; an aunt, Evelyn Heath of NC and many loving cousins, friends and co-workers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald E. and Betty Heath Drake and her brother, Donald W. Drake.
She was a graduate of Dryden High School and TC3. Barb retired from Cornell University, Ithaca, NY after working there for 38 years. She loved to visit Lancaster, PA with her daughter and family; taking in shows from Stories of the Bible at the Sight and Sound Theatre. She also liked visiting places in the Adirondack Mountains. She loved nature and took great joy in watching the hummingbirds, deer and other wildlife from the back porch of her home.
Barb was a lifelong member of Freeville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her church family and volunteered at several church events.
Private Graveside services will be held in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY with Pastor Penny Sutlerby officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeville UMC, 39 Main St., Freeville, NY 13068. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com