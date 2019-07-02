|
Barbara Auble
Barbara Auble passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in the Cayuga Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Barbara was born Barbara Lynn Grant on September 25, 1939 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was predeceased by her parents Robert S. Grant and Lois Haskins Grant, who resided in Ithaca. Barbara graduated from Ithaca High School in 1957 and spent her professional life in the service of the justice system in Tompkins and surrounding counties. She worked as a legal secretary to Robert S. Grant, Esq., to the Hon. Kenneth C. Johnson of Tompkins County Court, the Hon. Frederick B. Bryant, Hon. Walter Relihan, and Hon. Robert Mulvey, all justices of the Supreme Court of Tompkins County, and to the Hon. Vincent A. Sgueglia of the Tioga County Court in Owego, as well as serving as Assistant Jury Commissioner for Tompkins County. Barbara especially enjoyed baking, spending time at the lake, traveling, attending sporting events (especially when one of her grandchildren was competing) and being with her many, many friends. But her real passion was for her children and grandchildren. Barbara brought up four children as a single mother; all four remember her lifelong care and interest in their well-being. Barbara also extended her family to include many others as her door was always open and there was always another place at the table. She welcomed all with warmth, love, humor and acceptance. We will dearly miss Barbara's fun loving and adventurous spirit. Barbara is survived by her daughter Michelle French and husband Shane, of Ithaca; three sons: David Auble and his wife Cristy of Flagstaff, Arizona; Bart Auble and his wife Kristin Colbert, of Ithaca; and Gabe Auble and his wife Molly, of Cary, North Carolina; and by her former husband David Auble. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren - Gabriel and Brandon French and daughter-in-law Natalie French, of Ithaca; Eamon and Quinn Colbert-Auble of Ithaca; Taylor, Isabelle, and George Auble of North Carolina; Christian, Josiah, of California, Rachel, of Ithaca, David, and Sarah Auble, of Flagstaff, Arizona - and two great-grandchildren, Ava Camilla French and McKenna Auble. A host of others mourn her loss, among them her cousin Cynthia Grant Bowman and long-time dear friend Aurora Valenti. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Joseph Marcoux on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 309 Siena Drive in Ithaca, immediately followed by a gathering of Barbara's family and friends in the parish center. Family and friends wishing to attend the brief burial service at nearby Pleasant Grove cemetery will join the gathering afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the at , St. Catherine of Parish https://stcathofsiena.weshareonline.org or to the Friends of Stewart Park https://www.givegab.com/campaigns/make-a-splash-at-stewart-park The family would like to express its gratitude to Dr. Paul Marino and the staff of the ICU at Cayuga Medical Center for their caring and compassion. Funeral arrangements by Perkins Funeral Home, 55 West Main Street, Dryden, NY. www.perkinsfh.com
