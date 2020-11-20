Barbara Jean Miller



Barbara Jean Miller (Bobbi Brewer) went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the 14th day of November, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Arthur (Art) Miller. Although many have called her mom, Barb leaves behind her 5 children. Tari Decker, Rusti Shaff (Bob), Renee Rusterholtz (David), Glenn Miller, Brett Miller (Mary). Also 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Barb had a giving heart and shared her love of Jesus daily. She will be missed by many as she dances the streets of gold with Jesus.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store