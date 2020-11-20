1/1
Barbara Jean Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean Miller

Barbara Jean Miller (Bobbi Brewer) went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the 14th day of November, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Arthur (Art) Miller. Although many have called her mom, Barb leaves behind her 5 children. Tari Decker, Rusti Shaff (Bob), Renee Rusterholtz (David), Glenn Miller, Brett Miller (Mary). Also 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Barb had a giving heart and shared her love of Jesus daily. She will be missed by many as she dances the streets of gold with Jesus.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved