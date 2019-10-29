|
Barbara P. Congdon
Ithaca - Barbara P. Congdon of Ithaca passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 97. Barbara was born in Ithaca on May 7, 1922, a daughter of the late Joseph and Harriet (Brake) Porter. She was a devoted wife to her late husband, Robert and loving mother. While supporting Bob's teaching and coaching career, Barbara was the bubbly, spirited mother who was actively involved in the PTA, school activities, athletic events, and scouting. She held several jobs outside the home over the years including Waterfront Director at Camp Bailiwick, medical secretary for Dr. Kenneth Felch, Ithaca College, ran the Judd Falls Laundromat with her husband, Cornell University Sorority Parent, and worked at the Cornell Tennis Bubble. At 53, she went back to school and earned her LPN degree from TC3. An avid swimmer her entire life, Barbara swam across Cayuga Lake at a young age and swam laps at Ithaca College into her 80's. Her favorite place to be was on Cape Cod soaking up the sun and staying on the beach. Barbara was adored by her many grandchildren, who remember how much fun they had on Cape Cod with Grandma/Chee-Chee. She was a constant cheerleader for the underdog and believed in the potential of people. Above all, Barbara held tight to her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord, holding fast to her faith during difficult times and praying for all that she knew. Barbara is survived by five children, Robert (Mary Jo) Congdon, Janet Congdon, Susan (Steven) Flanders, Nancy Congdon, and William Congdon; ten grandchildren, Rob (Michelle) Congdon, Caren Congdon, Bobbi (Zeb) Porianda, Mary (Scott) Garin, Patrick (Danielle) Kimmich, Tara Gross, Shannon Eubank, Aaron Flanders, Justine (Carlos) McClusky, and Chris Petry; thirteen great grandchildren; two sisters in law, Helen Porter and Peggy Porter; three half siblings; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Congdon in 2013; three brothers, Charles C. "Snookie" Porter, Allan B. (Elizabeth) Porter, and Harold S. Porter; and several half siblings and siblings. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Bethel Grove Church, 1763 Slaterville Road, Ithaca. Prayers of Committal will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. The family asks those who would like to make a donation in Barbara's memory to kindly consider Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019