Beatrice (Bea) Gershenson Rosenberg
Beatrice (Bea) Gershenson Rosenberg, died peacefully on January 30, 2020 at the age of 91. Bea was the oldest child of Isaac and Jane Gershenson of New York City. She had a life-long love of the city and, in her later years, traveled back and forth between an apartment in New York and her home In Ithaca.
Bea believed in the transformative power of art and travel, preferably with as many friends as possible. She was an avid supporter of the arts, particularly opera, classical music and the visual arts. Summer found her at Glimmerglass Opera and winter the Metropolitan Opera. She loved playing the piano and reading and conversing in French.
Bea spent 1950 in France as a Fulbright Scholar, traveling and perfecting her French and German. That experience taught her the value of travel in education, which underpinned her work at Cornell University as an assistant dean for Study Abroad. Bea retired to Kendal at Ithaca where she was very active in the community, chairing the Lyceum for many years.
She attended Hunter College in New York City and earned a BA in English Literature. In 1951 she received her MA from the University of Chicago. While there she met her ex-husband Alex Rosenberg. They had two children, Theodore and David, both of whom predeceased her.
She is survived by the children of her brothers, Hillel and Daniel Gershenson and a myriad of grand and great grand nieces and nephews in America, Israel and Great Britain.
Donations in her memory may be made to HIAS, which works with refugees around the world, the 52nd Street Project, which mentors NYC children and produces the plays they write, and Hungry for Music, which provides musical instruments and support to children throughout the US.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020