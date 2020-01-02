|
Beatrice M. Bach
Lansing - Beatrice M. Bach, 92, of East Shore Dr., Lansing, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. She had been the owner of Audio Hearing Aid Center in Ithaca with her son, Michael, for over 50 years. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church.
Beatrice is survived by her sons, Michael Bach of Ithaca, and Frank Bach of Rochester; her daughter, Virginia Clancy and her five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Bangs Funeral Home, Inc., 209 W. Green Street in Ithaca, with Father Augustine Chumo, officiating. Burial will be held at the Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020