Trumansburg - Becky L. Kastenhuber of Waterburg Road, passed away at her home on April 8, 2020 at the age of 57. Becky was born on February 21, 1963, a daughter of the late Fred W. and Nancy R. (Woodard) Stannard. Becky was a CNA at Cayuga Ridge Nursing Facility for over 20 years. She and her husband, John collected all sorts of animals over the years and they loved all of them. She was kind and loving, and like her husband, would always give you the shirt off her back. Their home was always open to friends and family. Becky is survived by her sons; Johnny (Johanna), Jason (Kayla Smith) and Jacob (Emily Krom); three grandsons, Jeremiah, Jason and Hunter; two brothers, Ray and Fred Stannard and a large extended family. In keeping with Becky's wishes, there will be no services. The family ask those that wish to make a contribution in Becky's memory to kindly consider a donation to your local SPCA. For information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020