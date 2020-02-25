|
Bernard Hicks
Dryden - Bernard Hicks, age 74, of Dryden, NY passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 peacefully at home.
Born December 7, 1945 in Cortland, NY he was the son of the late Charlie and Carrie Thompson Hicks. Bernie was a US Army veteran, serving from 1973 until his honorable discharge in 1976. He was the owner of Hicks Moving and Storage in Dryden, loved auctions and all sports especially NASCAR. Bernie also had a love for cars and trains. Many will remember him for always having a good joke or fun prank to play. He had a kind soul and a big heart.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Peggy Gleason Hicks; his daughter, Chere (Steven) Hicks Bossard; sons, Steve (Sherri) Hicks and Eric (Mary) Hicks; someone who was like a son to him, Shannon (Trisha) Wilbur; step-children, Heidi (Robert) Burstein, Joshua Russell and Heather (Nyal) Hostrander; grandchildren, Dustan DiIorio, Austan DiIorio, Eustan DiIorio, Ethan Hicks and Benjamin Hicks; step-grandchildren, Anthony Reuter, Colin Burstein, Olivia Burstein, Gavin Burstein, Logan Burstein, Brocklyn Burstein, Cheyenne Burstein, Mriskia Russell, Jamison Russell, Chase Hostrander and Peighten Hostrander; great grandchildren, Kingston, Ava and Hudson; siblings, Lucille DiLiello, Carl (Kathy) Hicks, Larry (Vena) Hicks, Jane Hotchkiss, Jean Hicks and Linda (Roy) Coan; many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call from 1-3 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY with a Celebration of Life being held at the Dryden Fire Station at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dryden Fire Department.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020