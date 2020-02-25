Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Hicks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Hicks Obituary
Bernard Hicks

Dryden - Bernard Hicks, age 74, of Dryden, NY passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 peacefully at home.

Born December 7, 1945 in Cortland, NY he was the son of the late Charlie and Carrie Thompson Hicks. Bernie was a US Army veteran, serving from 1973 until his honorable discharge in 1976. He was the owner of Hicks Moving and Storage in Dryden, loved auctions and all sports especially NASCAR. Bernie also had a love for cars and trains. Many will remember him for always having a good joke or fun prank to play. He had a kind soul and a big heart.

Bernie is survived by his wife, Peggy Gleason Hicks; his daughter, Chere (Steven) Hicks Bossard; sons, Steve (Sherri) Hicks and Eric (Mary) Hicks; someone who was like a son to him, Shannon (Trisha) Wilbur; step-children, Heidi (Robert) Burstein, Joshua Russell and Heather (Nyal) Hostrander; grandchildren, Dustan DiIorio, Austan DiIorio, Eustan DiIorio, Ethan Hicks and Benjamin Hicks; step-grandchildren, Anthony Reuter, Colin Burstein, Olivia Burstein, Gavin Burstein, Logan Burstein, Brocklyn Burstein, Cheyenne Burstein, Mriskia Russell, Jamison Russell, Chase Hostrander and Peighten Hostrander; great grandchildren, Kingston, Ava and Hudson; siblings, Lucille DiLiello, Carl (Kathy) Hicks, Larry (Vena) Hicks, Jane Hotchkiss, Jean Hicks and Linda (Roy) Coan; many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call from 1-3 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY with a Celebration of Life being held at the Dryden Fire Station at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dryden Fire Department.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -