Bernardino Orduño Hernandez
1976 - 2020
Bernardino Orduño Hernandez

Ithaca - Bernardino Orduño Hernandez of Ithaca passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 44. Bernie was born on May 19, 1976, a son to Jacinto and Maria Margarita Orduño del Carmen. Raised in Teziutlán, Mexico before settling in Ithaca, New York, Bernie loved his family most of all, working hard to help them get ahead while cherishing good times shared with his two children, Gustavo and Alejandra and nephews, Agustin and Luis. Always ready to take on the day with his positive attitude, big heart and tireless work ethic, Bernie was beloved for supporting and inspiring those around him to shine their brightest. As a long time cook working at Luna Inspired Street Food in downtown Ithaca, NY, Bernie's big laugh and light humor always lit up the room and brought a smile to your face. Bernie is survived by his two children; several nephews; and many close friends. The family will be present to receive friends from on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 12 to 2 PM at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com.




Published in Ithaca Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
6073878151
