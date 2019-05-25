Bert King



- - July 23, 1930-May 24,2019



Bert King departed this plane peacefully and surrounded by his loving family and the extraordinary caregivers at Hospicare of Ithaca on May 24, 2019 after a brief bought with Cancer. Born to Louis and Minnie Kaminsky in New York City. Bert relocated to Arizona, subsequently joining daughter Leslie (Paul) Strebel and granddaughter Debra (Collin Gressler) in Ithaca in 2006. Bert is also survived by daughter Ellen (Joseph Garnick) Rocco, granddaughter Gabriella Rocco and great-niece Bonnie Starr.



After serving in the U.S Army post-graduation from Far Rockaway High School, Bert started his career in the electronics industry and basically never stopped. His was a big personality, loving a good laugh (and giving us a countless number of these) music, and the fabulous cuisine of the Chinese people. His work took him all over the world and he thoroughly enjoyed being able to treat his family to outings and vacations. He knew almost every word of every standard and old showtune and could belt it out with the best of them. Thus, he taught his girls an appreciation for music and the spoken word that has enriched their lives to this day.



Bert will be buried at Greensprings Natural Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to help memorialize him at the Foundation of Light in Ithaca on Tuesday, May 28 at 1pm. Donations in Bert's memory can be made to Hospicare of Ithaca to further their wonderful work. And please sing songsof love to your babies. Published in Ithaca Journal from May 25 to May 27, 2019